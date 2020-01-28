Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,568. The company has a market cap of $150.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.58. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

In other Moneygram International news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

