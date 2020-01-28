Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 354.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

