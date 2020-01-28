Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Mongodb reported sales of $85.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year sales of $408.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $529.60 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $546.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,251,080.00. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133 in the last three months. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after buying an additional 89,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.04.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

