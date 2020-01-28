Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $302,305.00 and $190.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,994,108 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

