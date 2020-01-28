Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $56,766.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.48 or 0.05575471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00127652 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033670 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

