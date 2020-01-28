Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $51,426.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

