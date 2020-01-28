Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $281.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $255.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $154.60 and a 1 year high of $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

