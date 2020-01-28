Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

