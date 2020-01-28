Moreno Evelyn V Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.97.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $214.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $612.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

