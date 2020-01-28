Moreno Evelyn V Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,436.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,393.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

