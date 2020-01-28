Moreno Evelyn V Sells 525 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $317.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

