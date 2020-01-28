Moreno Evelyn V Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

