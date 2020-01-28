Moreno Evelyn V Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.