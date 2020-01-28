Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.02. 9,231,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,461. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.