Morpheus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,801.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $91,801.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

