MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MoSys stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 52,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 99.21%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

