MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,751. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock worth $6,451,881 over the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 148,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 166,267 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

