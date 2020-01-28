MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €240.19 ($279.29).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTX shares. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €277.90 ($323.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €181.20 ($210.70) and a one year high of €286.30 ($332.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €264.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €244.22.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.