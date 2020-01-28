Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

MLI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,713 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $118,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,378. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

