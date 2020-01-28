Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 105,373,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,081,654 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars.

