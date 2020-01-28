MustangCoin (MST) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,683.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

