MVL (MVL) Reaches One Day Volume of $251,895.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and Cashierest. MVL has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $251,895.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.61 or 0.05654855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX, Cryptology and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

