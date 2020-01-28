Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MYOK. Citigroup upped their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of MYOK opened at $69.01 on Monday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $6,945,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

