Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,290,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,040,000 after buying an additional 2,009,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

