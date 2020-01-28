Nano Market Cap Tops $93.75 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.75 million and $3.15 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007553 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Coindeal, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Nano has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,308.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.01896593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.04097515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00652014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00125157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00725551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009736 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00619989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Bitinka, Coindeal, Nanex, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Kucoin, RightBTC, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

