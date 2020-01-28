Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Short Interest Update

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NSSC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 60,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

