Narrative Trading 1,654.7% Higher Over Last Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Narrative has a market cap of $138,581.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 1,654.7% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,506,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

