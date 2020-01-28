Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up about 3.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,029. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

