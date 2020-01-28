Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.