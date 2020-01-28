National Bank Holdings Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. National Bank has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

