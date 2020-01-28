NativeCoin Market Cap Tops $3.30 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $129,782.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,612,432 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.