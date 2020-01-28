Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 139,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

NRP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

