NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.74) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of $579.32 million and a PE ratio of 43.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

