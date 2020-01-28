Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $302,686.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Neblio has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $302,686.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,974,496 coins and its circulating supply is 15,355,775 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

