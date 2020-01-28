NEM Trading Up 6.6% This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $365.17 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptomate, Crex24, Bithumb, Zaif, Binance, Liquid, Bitbns, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Koineks, Upbit, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Coinsuper, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Kryptono, YoBit, HitBTC, Indodax, Cryptopia, Kuna, B2BX, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Coinbe and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

