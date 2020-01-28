Neo (NEO) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $795.93 million and approximately $441.14 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Exrates, TDAX and Gate.io. In the last week, Neo has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Binance, CoinEx, HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx, Switcheo Network, LBank, Huobi, BitForex, Livecoin, BigONE, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ovis, ZB.COM, BCEX, Cryptopia, TDAX, COSS, BitMart, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Bibox, Bittrex, DragonEX, Liquid, Coinnest, Exrates, Coinrail, Kucoin, Tidebit and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

