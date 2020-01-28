Nerva Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Nerva has a market cap of $307,405.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

