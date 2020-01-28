Nestree Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $81,023.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00049917 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00071002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,136.43 or 1.00412289 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037757 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

