Netbox Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226,343.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $226,343.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052712 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,437,081 coins and its circulating supply is 20,308,062 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

