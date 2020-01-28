NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NTWK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.31). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetSol Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTWK. Zacks Investment Research raised NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

