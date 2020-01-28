Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $2,668.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Neumark has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $2,668.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neumark has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, BitBay and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,074,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,534,949 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.