Nevro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,275% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 call options.

NVRO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,021. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. Nevro has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Nevro by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.