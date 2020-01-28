New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 guidance at $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.67 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

