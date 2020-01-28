New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,193 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $31,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $67,099,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,465,000 after purchasing an additional 520,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $3,352,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

