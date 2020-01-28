New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,459 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

