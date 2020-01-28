New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 33,027 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Corteva worth $32,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.