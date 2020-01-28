New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $30,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 268,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 139.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

