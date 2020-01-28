New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

