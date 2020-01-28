New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $827.52.

CMG opened at $865.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $848.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $887.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.