New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $29,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $1,243,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.